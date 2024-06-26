Stewart is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have faced two right-handers since Starling Marte (knee) went on the 10-day injured list and the left-handed-hitting Stewart hasn't started either one of them, as the club has gone with Tyrone Taylor in right field for both contests. While Stewart should still get his fair share of reps in the outfield while Marte is out, it's clear manager Carlos Mendoza isn't planning to use a strict platoon in right field.