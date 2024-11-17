Walton signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday.

Walton spent the 2024 season with the Giants organization, going 3-for-22 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored over nine games with San Francisco. He spent the majority of the year with Triple-A Sacramento, batting .303 with seven homers, 51 RBI, 53 runs scored and four stolen bases over 99 contests. The 30-year-old will look to impress with the Mets this spring in order to potentially secure a spot on the 40-man roster for 2024 campaign.