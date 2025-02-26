Walton could make the Opening Day roster with Nick Madrigal (shoulder) set to begin the season on the 60-day IL, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets need a backup shortstop behind Francisco Lindor, and Walton is the best defensive option the team has in camp for the job. The 30-year-old has received 205 big-league plate appearances over five seasons split between the Mariners and Giants but managed just a .532 OPS, although his minor-league offensive numbers do offer some hope he could contribute with his bat as well -- Walton slashed .303/.377/.438 over 99 games for Triple-A Sacramento in 2024. The Mets would need to find room on the 40-man roster for Walton if they want to bring him north however, and if Brett Baty proves in camp that he can play an adequate shortstop, he might get the first chance to fill the team's open bench spot.