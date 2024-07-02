Martinez went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and two walks in Monday's 9-7 win against the Nationals.

The New York designated hitter blasted a titanic 420-foot homer off Hunter Harvey in the 10th inning to break the tie. The round tripper was a welcome sight for Martinez, as he entered this contest on a bit of a cold spell, slashing .211/.333/.342 across 47 plate appearances in his previous 10 games with just one homer. The veteran power hitter now sports a .278 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI and 22 runs scored in 209 at-bats overall.