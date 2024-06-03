Diekman (1-2) took the loss and blew his second save of the season Sunday against Arizona, giving up two earned runs on two hits in 0.1 innings.

Diekman came on in the ninth inning to preserve a one-run Mets lead. He allowed a leadoff double before surrendering the game-winning two-run home run to Ketel Marte. The Mets bullpen has been a disaster recently -- presumptive closer Reed Garrett gave up two home runs Friday and Adam Ottavino yielded four earned runs in his last appearance. Reed Garrett remains the most likely candidate for upcoming save opportunities, but the pecking order will be difficult to predict with the Mets bullpen in flux.