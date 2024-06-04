Diekman pitched two-thirds of an inning and picked up the save in Monday's 8-7 victory over Washington. He struck out one and did not allow a baserunner.

Adam Ottavino came on in the ninth inning to preserve a three-run Mets lead, but he allowed one earned run before exiting with one out and the bases loaded. Diekman entered the game and allowed a sacrifice fly that cut the lead to 8-7 before striking out the final batter to record his second save of the season. Diekman rebounded from Sunday's blown save, but Adam Ottavino was the first one called upon in the ninth. With Reed Garrett also in the mix for saves, the Mets bullpen situation is very unclear while Edwin Diaz (shoulder) is on the injured list.