McNeil went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins.

The 32-year-old very nearly kept the Mets in the game single-handedly, launching a solo shot off Edward Cabrera in the fifth inning to get his team on the board and then slugging a two-run blast to right field off Andrew Nardi in the sixth. McNeil appears to have turned things around at the plate, and over his last 20 games he's slashing .271/.302/.525 with four of his seven homers on the season and 12 of his 27 RBI.