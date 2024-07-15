The Mets have selected Santucci with the 46th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Santucci had surgery to remove bone chips in his elbow midway through his sophomore season at Duke and was also impacted by a rib injury as a junior. Amid the injuries, the 6-foot-2 southpaw tallied 140 strikeouts and 52 walks in 87.1 innings across his final two seasons, illustrating his ability to miss bats at a high clip and his shaky control. He has a modern fastball in the 92-96 mph range and his low-80s slider is a second plus offering. Santucci's changeup also shows promise, so it will be his durability and command/control that determines whether he makes it as a big-league starter.