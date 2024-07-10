Quintana (4-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-5 victory over the Nationals, allowing only one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw will be checking the calendar to see when he can face Washington again -- in back-to-back starts against the Mets' NL East foe, Quintana has spun 14 innings without giving up a run. The stingy performances have lowered his ERA on the season to 3.91, the first time it's been below 4.00 since late April. Quintana lines up for one more outing before the All-Star break during a home series against the Rockies this weekend.