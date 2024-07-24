Quintana (5-6) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The veteran lefty managed to get only 50 of his 94 pitches over the plate, but Quintana's wildness may have helped him avoid hard contact aside from a solo homer by Gleyber Torres. Quintana has given up two runs or less in six of his last seven outings, posting a 1.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB through 41 innings over that stretch. He lines up to make his next start at home this weekend against Atlanta.