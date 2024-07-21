Senga (shoulder/triceps) said his "body feels good" after his rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, during which he allowed five runs on eight hits with one strikeout and three walks over three plus innings, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The results aren't ideal for the 31-year-old in what was expected to be his final minor-league rehab outing, but the important thing is he continued to build up his workload while staying healthy. Senga gave up just one run in his other three rehab outings, so there shouldn't be much concern regarding that performance. Assuming everything checks out when the right-hander rejoins the big-league club to be evaluated, Senga could make his season debut during the upcoming four-game series versus Atlanta, which begins Thursday in Queens.