Senga did not factor into the decision Friday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out five.

Senga hadn't allowed a run in three straight starts (17.2 innings) coming into Friday. He'd give up two runs in his first three innings before blanking the Nats over his final three frames, securing a quality start. Senga's ERA sits at a sparkling 1.26 with a 1.05 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB through his first five outings (28.2 innings) this year. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks in his next start.