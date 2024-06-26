Vientos went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Yankees.

The 24-year-old third baseman wasn't intimidated by the atmosphere in the Subway Series, or by the prospect of facing Gerrit Cole -- Vientos took the future Hall of Famer deep in the second and fourth innings to help the Mets build an early 6-0 lead. He's homered four times in the last five games, and through 19 games in June, Vientos has compiled a .275/.329/.565 slash line with six long balls, 12 RBI and 14 runs.