Vientos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Yankees.

Vientos knocked in the first and last runs during the Mets' eighth-inning rally, opening the inning with a solo shot before adding a sacrifice fly. The infielder is batting .294 (20-for-68) with three homers and 10 RBI over 18 contests in July as he continues to hold down a starting role at third base. For the year, he's slashing .290/.345/.545 with 13 homers, 35 RBI, 30 runs scored, 12 doubles and no stolen bases over 220 plate appearances.