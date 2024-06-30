Vientos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

Vientos has flexed his power recently with five homers over his last nine games. In that span, he's batting .324 (12-for-37) with seven RBI and 10 runs scored. The third baseman is at a .297/.355/.578 slash line with 10 long balls, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored, no stolen bases and six doubles through 141 plate appearances this year. As long as the 24-year-old continues to hit well, he should have no trouble holding onto a starting job at the hot corner.