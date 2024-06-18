Vientos went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Rangers.

The 24-year-old snapped out of an offensive swoon that had seen him bat .188 (6-for-32) over the prior 10 games. Vientos has a hammerlock on the starting job at third base for the Mets -- since returning to the majors in mid-May, he's slashing .292/.360/.494 with four homers and 14 RBI in 26 contests. His defense has even gotten more reliable, as he's committed only one error during that stretch and has a minus-2.9 UZR/150 through 206.1 innings at the hot corner, a huge improvement on the minus-13.4 UZR/150 he managed in 153 innings last year.