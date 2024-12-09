Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Monday that Mauricio (knee) has begun baseball activities, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Mauricio underwent right ACL surgery last December and then had an additional operation on the same knee in August to remove scar tissue. It's been a slow road to recovery for the young infielder, but it appears he's finally ready to start ramping things back up. Whether Mauricio will be 100 percent for spring training is not yet clear.