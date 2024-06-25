Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Marte (knee) will be sidelined for "at least four weeks," Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Marte will be shut down for 15 days to allow a right knee bone bruise to heal and he will need time to ramp things back up after that. A rehab assignment at some point seems likely. Ben Gamel replaced Marte on the roster and could see some reps in right field, although DJ Stewart and Tyrone Taylor should be higher in the pecking order. Taylor is starting in right Tuesday after Stewart started there in the Mets' previous game Sunday.