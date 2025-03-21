Marte is making his first start in the outfield this spring on Friday, handling right field in the Mets' game versus the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte's first six contests this spring all came at designated hitter as he eased into things following a bone bruise in his right knee, but he's now ready to roam the outfield. The 36-year-old is expected to serve in a short-side platoon role at designated hitter this season but should see the occasional start in the outfield, as well.