Marte is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Athletics on Sunday.
Marte will begin Sunday's game in the dugout after going 1-for-9 with two RBI and three strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter while Luisangel Acuna and Brett Baty start at second and third base, respectively.
