The Mets have selected Snyder with the 144th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Snyder demonstrated the ability to hit for contact from the right side and boasted fringy-to-average power during his prep career at Missouri. He lacks the straight-line speed teams like to see from shortstops, however, so he could be at risk of moving to third base down the line. The Mets will first have to pry him away from his commitment to Tennessee before the organization decides on whether to continue his development as a shortstop.