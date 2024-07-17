Cavalli (elbow), who came down with the flu June 24, has not pitched in a rehab game since June 21.

There was a report from Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports on July 3 that Cavalli's rehab assignment had been shut down, but there has been no specific news about a setback for Cavalli. Still, that's an obvious fear, given how long it has been since the last update from the team. Since it has been almost four weeks since Cavalli last pitched, he will need to re-build back up whenever he is cleared to resume his rehab assignment, so a return to the big-league rotation doesn't seem imminent. He has a 2.16 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 8.1 innings across three rehab appearances.