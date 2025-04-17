Cavalli (elbow) worked up to 35 pitches in a simulated game last Tuesday, and the Nationals will have him go through a normal spring training progression over the next month before determining whether he's ready to come off the injured list, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

"We don't want to rush things and get back to the point where we're hurting. So it's just going to be a really good build up," Cavalli said Friday while visiting the team's clubhouse during a series in Miami. "Hopefully, everything keeps responding how it is. I know they have a great plan. The staff is unbelievable and they have it set up to where I can get back fully healthy, ready to go help the club." Cavalli hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022 due to Tommy John surgery performed in March 2023, but the Nats are hoping the 26-year-old right-hander can be a factor in the big-league rotation at some point in the second half this season.