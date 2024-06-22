Abrams (wrist) went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Abrams returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games and wasted no time making an impact, ripping a double on the first pitch of the game. He knocked an RBI double later in the game. The 23-year-old shortstop is heating up again; he's gone 13-for-28 (.464) with six extra-base hits over his last eight games. In 12 games prior to that, he posted a .510 OPS with no multi-hit performances. Abrams is now slashing .267/.320/.487 with 33 extra-base hits and 11 steals.