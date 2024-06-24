Irvin didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts across six innings.

Irvin tied his career high in strikeouts Sunday, matching his K total from a May 28 start against Atlanta. The lone run against the 27-year-old came on a solo home run by Michael Toglia in the second inning -- the game's lone run until the Nationals' two-run ninth inning. Irvin has logged a quality start in five of his last six starts and holds a 2.06 ERA with 37 strikeouts across 35.0 innings during that stretch. He's expected to make his next start against the Rays in Tampa Bay.