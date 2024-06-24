Finnegan picked up the save Sunday against Colorado, allowing two hits with two strikeouts across a scoreless ninth inning.

After blowing the save Saturday night, Finnegan was able to convert for his 22nd save of the campaign Sunday. However, he flirted with danger as Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers hit back-to-back singles to start the final half-inning. Finnegan kept the game-tying run at second and retired three straight to close out the contest. The 32-year-old only trails Ryan Helsley and Emmanuel Clase for the most saves in baseball.