Finnegan picked up the save in Friday's 5-2 win against the Brewers, pitching a clean inning with two strikeouts.

The Nationals closer promptly retired all three batters he faced for his 24th save, good for second in the National League behind Ryan Helsley. This straightforward save was a welcome sight for Finnegan after yielding three runs across his two previous outings. The Washington righty now sports a 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB over 39.1 innings while going 24-for-28 in save chances.