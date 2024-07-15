The Nationals have selected Dickerson with the 44th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A prep shortstop from New Jersey, Dickerson surged up draft boards late in the process because he had a delayed start to the year due to helping his high school win the state hockey tournament. An athletic, 5-foot-11, 197-pound shortstop with plus speed, Dickerson has impressed scouts with his approach at the plate and above-average power potential, but he hasn't faced great competition in the Northeast. He may be sent out as a shortstop, but a move to second base or center field is a possibility due to his average throwing arm.