Gore allowed three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two batters over two innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Gore allowed a pair of runs in the first inning and another in the second before giving way to a reliever. He needed 67 pitches to get through the pair of frames, and only 37 of his offerings were strikes. All three of the runners who scored against Gore got aboard by way of a walk, and the southpaw's four free passes tied his second-highest mark this season. This was Gore's shortest start of the campaign and the third straight outing in which he has failed to complete five frames. Over that span, he's given up 12 earned runs over 10 innings.