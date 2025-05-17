Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Orioles.

The first baseman got the Nats on the board by depositing a Cade Povich sweeper over the right-field fence in the second inning. It was Lowe's eighth homer of the season, but he's been struggling to produce in May -- over his last nine games, he's gone just 3-for-33 (.091).