Corbin did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Cardinals, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Corbin opened with three scoreless innings but allowed three runs over the fourth and fifth frames before departing with a 5-3 lead. The southpaw generated only five swinging strikes on 91 pitches but has now completed at least five innings in 12 consecutive outings. Despite the solid volume this season, the 34-year-old owns a 5.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 68:35 K:BB over 100 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Mets next week.