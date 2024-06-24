Suarez (3-2) yielded five runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Astros.

Suarez got off to a rocky start when the Astros plated four runs in the first inning, starting with Jose Altuve's leadoff shot on Suarez's first pitch of the afternoon. Suarez was 3-0 through 14 appearances but has now taken back-to-back losses. Over his last two starts, he's been tagged with eight runs in 8.2 innings, bumping his season ERA from 1.61 to 2.70 through 49.2 frames. Part of his recent struggles can be attributed to his command issues, as he's walked 11 batters over his last three starts. Suarez is currently in line for a home matchup with the Rangers.