Santander went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 17-5 win over the Yankees.

Santander has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with five homers and 11 RBI over his last six games. The outfielder is up to 19 homers on the year, with 10 of them coming in June. He's slashing .230/.304/.502 on the year while adding 48 RBI, 42 runs scored and 13 doubles over 70 contests. Santander's finished below a .260 batting average in each of the previous three seasons, so it's not unusual for him to make most of his impact with power.