The Royals traded Selby to the Orioles on Thursday in exchange for cash, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Selby will remain in Triple-A upon joining his new organization, though he will once again hold a spot on a 40-man roster. The 26-year-old righty was DFA'd by Kansas City on Saturday after putting up a 6.23 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 21.2 innings with Triple-A Omaha, and he'll fill in as organizational depth for the O's. Kyle Bradish (elbow) was moved to the 60-day IL in order to clear space on Baltimore's 40-man roster.