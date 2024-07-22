Cowser went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Cowser has started all three games coming out of the All-Star break, going 4-for-11 with a homer and two steals. The outfielder has provided modest speed this year, going 7-for-9 on stolen base attempts in a part-time role. He's added a .225/.313/.431 slash line, 13 long balls, 36 RBI, 35 runs scored, 14 doubles and a triple through 304 plate appearances. Cowser continues to split his time between left field and center field, resulting in smaller roles for Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins, though Heston Kjerstad is also back in the mix for outfield playing time following his return from a concussion.