Cowser went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-1 win over the Rangers.

Cowser stretched the Orioles' lead to 4-0 in the first inning with his first homer since June 28. The outfielder has a chance for more playing time in left field while Heston Kjerstad (concussion) is on the 7-day injured list. Cowser is slashing .219/.305/.427 with 13 homers, 36 RBI, 34 runs scored and five stolen bases through 295 plate appearances this year. His primary competition for playing time is Austin Hays, though Cowser does have the platoon advantage should such a situation develop.