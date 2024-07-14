Kimbrel (6-2) picked up the win Sunday, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks over one inning against the Yankees. He struck out one.

Kimbrel came on in the ninth looking for his 24th save but quickly blew that opportunity by allowing a couple of walks followed by a three-run homer by Ben Rice. To his credit, Kimbrel then retired the next three batters, making him the pitcher of record when the Orioles completed their own comeback in the bottom of the inning. Despite Sunday's outing, Kimbrel has been highly effective in his first season with the Orioles, entering the All-Star break with six wins, 23 saves, a 2.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 39 appearances spanning 35.1 innings.