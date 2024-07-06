Kimbrel picked up the save in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Athletics. He pitched a clean inning with two strikeouts.

The veteran closer extended his scoreless appearances streak to six with this performance, promptly retiring the side on a tidy 10 pitches. Kimbrel stands fourth all-time in career saves with 439, needing 40 more to pass Lee Smith for third. The Baltimore right-hander has been nearly untouchable since May 10, firing a 0.45 ERA, 0.25 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB across 20 innings while securing 14 saves.