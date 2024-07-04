Kimbrel picked up the save over the Mariners on Wednesday, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out two.

Kimbrel entered the contest with a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and fanned the first two batters he faced before getting Julio Rodriguez to pop out to first for the final out. The veteran reliever has converted each of his last five save attempts, posting a 9:3 K:BB over that stretch while not allowing any hits. Kimbrel has also recorded two or more strikeouts in four of his last five appearances.