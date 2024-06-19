Coulombe underwent surgery Tuesday to remove bone chips in his left elbow, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

General manager Mike Elias said Wednesday that the Orioles are still hopeful that Coulombe will be able to return to the team's bullpen before the end of the season, though the earliest possible return for the left-hander would likely be sometime in September. A clearer return timeline may emerge once the 34-year-old is cleared to begin throwing, but he is in line for a long stay on the injured list no matter what.