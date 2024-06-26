Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Kremer (tricep) will make another rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Norfolk, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kremer struggled in his second rehab outing this past Saturday with Norfolk, allowing five runs while recording just two outs. He got his pitch count to 59 in his first rehab start but was pulled from the second outing after throwing just 39 pitches due to a stressful first inning. It's possible Kremer will be ready to return from the 15-day injured list next week, though that decision depends on how he looks Thursday and how much he can get stretched out. The righty has been out since late May with a right triceps strain.