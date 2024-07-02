Kremer (triceps) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Wednesday against Seattle, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kremer will make his return to the major-league rotation after missing six weeks of action with a right triceps strain. The right-hander has struggled to a 11.42 ERA with nine strikeouts while surrendering four home runs over 8.2 innings in three rehab outings with Triple-A Norfolk. Corbin Burnes will now make his next start in Thursday's series finale against the Mariners on the road.