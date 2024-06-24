Kremer (triceps) may need to make another rehab start this week after failing to make it past the first inning in his start Saturday for Triple-A Norfolk, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kremer logged 3.2 innings in his first rehab start June 16 while building up to 59 pitches, but he needed 39 pitches Saturday to record two outs and did not complete the first frame against Lehigh Valley. Baltimore can go with a five-man rotation this week, even without Kremer, and if he is able to go deeper into his third rehab start, he could return as early as July 2 in Seattle.