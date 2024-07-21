Urias went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Urias has been steady in a part-time role in July, going 9-for-21 (.429) with seven walks over nine contests this month. For the season, Urias is slashing .247/.319/.387 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 19 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 166 plate appearances. There's typically one spot in the lineup for either Urias or Jorge Mateo on any given day. Both of them are right-handed hitters, so it's unlikely either one carves out a significantly larger role barring an extended hot streak.