O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a walk and one RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins.

O'Hearn didn't start Sunday after getting hit by a pitch on the knee in Saturday's game versus the Rangers. That was the extent of his absence, and he should be good to regularly serve as the Orioles' designated hitter against right-handed pitchers once again. Tuesday marked his first multi-hit effort since July 3, as he's batting a modest .244 (10-for-41) over 14 contests this month. He's slashing .279/.348/.468 through 299 plate appearances overall.