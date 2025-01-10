Wells (elbow) and the Orioles avoided arbitration after agreeing to a one-year, $2.075 million contract Thursday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

It's a slight increase from the $1.96 million that Wells got in January of 2024. He started in just three games during the 2024 regular season before undergoing a UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery on his right elbow in mid-June. It's a procedure that needs at least 12 months or so of rehab, so Wells should be able to join the Orioles' rotation by midseason.