Mazur did not factor into the decision in a win over the Brewers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Mazur allowed one run in the first inning after surrendering a leadoff double to Brice Turang to open the contest, but the right-hander was able to keep the Brewers' offense at bay over the next three frames as San Diego took a 4-1 lead. The 23 year old's luck would run out in the fifth, however, when Willy Adames chased him from the game with a two-run shot. Mazur has now failed to make it through five innings in each of his last three starts, allowing 13 runs over that stretch while posting a putrid 9:12 K:BB. He's likely to be pushed out of the rotation as soon as Yu Darvish (groin) returns.