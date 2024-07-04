Mazur allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out four without walking a batter over four innings, taking a no-decision versus the Rangers on Wednesday.

While it's a positive that he issued zero walks, Mazur still had too much traffic on the basepaths to deal with. He threw just 46 of 74 pitches for strikes. This was the fourth time in six outings that he's failed to complete five innings. Mazur has a 7.52 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 15:17 K:BB through 26.1 innings as he continues to struggle during his first stint in the majors. With two off days next week, the Padres could get by with a four-man rotation up to the All-Star break, so it's no guarantee Mazur will stay on the 26-man roster this month.