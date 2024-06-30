Johnson will start in right field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Following his call-up from Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Johnson has now started in six consecutive games, with three apiece coming against left- and right-handed pitching. He's gone just 2-for-16 at the plate in the first five games, but he's drawn three walks while coming around to score twice. Johnson looks like he'll be the preferred option in right field over David Peralta while Fernando Tatis (quadricep) is on the injured list.