Johnson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After getting called up from Triple-A El Paso on June 24, Johnson started in the Padres' ensuing seven games, but he went just 4-for-21 with three walks over that stretch. He's now hit the bench in five straight contests -- all against right-handed pitching -- with the left-handed-hitting David Peralta having seemingly taken hold of a strong-side platoon role in right field. The switch-hitting Johnson should still pick up regular starts versus left-handed pitching and could frequently be called upon to serve as a late-inning replacement for Peralta.